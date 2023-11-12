SHARAD PAWAR FEELS UNWELL DURING MEETING ADVISED REST BY DOCTORS

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar felt unwell during a meeting in his hometown Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district and has been advised to rest by doctors, party sources said. The NCP leader was attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by his family, on Saturday evening when he felt unwell and was immediately examined by doctors.

After examination, the doctors said that Pawar was tired due to continuous programmes and lack of rest. The doctor has advised Pawar to take rest. The 82-year-old leader was in Baramati for Diwali. His scheduled visit to Purandar in the Pune district on Sunday has been cancelled, sources added. (With PTI Inputs)