SHARAD PAWAR CRITICISED POLITICIANS WHO PREFER EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION OVER NATIONAL ISSUES

Mumbai: Coming out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over degree controversy, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has criticized leaders who prioritize the educational qualifications of politicians instead of addressing pressing national issues. Pawar's comment was in response to various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray, who have been targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his college degrees.

Recently, the Gujarat High Court quashed a seven-year-old order from the Central Information Commission (CIC) that required Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal. The court allowed the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, imposed a fine of INR 25,000 on Kejriwal, and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

In a press conference on Sunday, Pawar emphasized that unemployment, law and order, and inflation are some of the critical matters that require attention. He suggested that leaders should not waste their time on trivial or non-issues such as college degrees.

"Today, the college degree question is being asked often. What is your degree, what is my degree. Are these political issues?" he asked. "We need discussions on differences being created among people in the name of religion and caste; unseasonal rain has destroyed crops in Maharashtra. Criticize the central government on unemployment, law and order, inflation... See other critical matters," he added.

Pawar, however, made it clear that he was not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group but suggested that a Supreme Court committee would be more effective.

The Supreme Court has directed that a panel of retired judges examine the issue and submit their report within a specific period. Although 18-19 opposition parties have come together on the Adani issue, not all of them will get representation on the JPC as some of them have only one or two members in Parliament.

The Adani Group has been facing allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by US-based Hindenburg Research. The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe into the matter. However, Pawar criticized the focus given to Hindenburg Research's report and suggested that more attention should be given to issues such as unemployment, price rise, and problems faced by farmers.

Pawar's comments have received mixed responses from opposition leaders. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that although the NCP may have its view, 19 like-minded opposition parties believe that the "PM-linked Adani Group" issue is real and significant. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut believes that Pawar's position will not cause any cracks in opposition unity in Maharashtra or the country.