Mumbai (Maharashtra) : NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday disapproved of world leaders at G20 Summit being served meals on bespoke silverware and gold-plated utensils. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader took objection to the display of ostentation and luxury at such solemn occasions where the world leaders gathered for serious discussions on global issues.

Such events were held in India twice earlier, once when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and world leaders had come to participate, Sharad Pawar said. But I never heard of silverware and gold-plated utensils being used for the delegates, Pawar said. Talking to reporters after a meeting of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in south Mumbai, Pawar said it was not correct to take advantage of such international events.

Sharad Pawar further said that he would agree that the world leaders who come to India need to be shown respect as it is important for the country, but it is wrong to misuse such events to sideline important issues and boost stature of some people. The people in the country will discuss such things and form views on whether it is right to use such events to build one's image, the 82-year-old leader said, according to a PTI report.

Also Read : 'People’s G20, a diplomatic triumph for India': Shashi Tharoor on New Delhi Declaration at G20

On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised India for bringing all member states to a consensus at the G20 on the New Delhi Declaration. Tharoor said that India was able to find a formula to bridge the gap between countries which is a significant diplomatic achievement.