Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday reportedly met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and his uncle Sharad Pawar in Pune, though neither has officially confirmed the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting took place at the residence of a key industrialist in Pune considered close to the Pawar family. There is a buzz of potential political collaboration between the two Pawars since the junior Pawar rebelled against the NCP supremo and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government last month. Later, Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and 8 other NCP MLAs take oath as Cabinet ministers. Pertinently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were in Pune on Saturday to inaugurate a flyover at Chandni Chowk.

On the other hand, NCP president Sharad Pawar, state president Jayant Patil, former minister Rajesh Tope were also in Pune for the meeting of Vasantdada Sugar Institute, which is an important organization in terms of sugar industry. Reportedly, Sharad Pawar and Ajit discussed several matters for around two hours with Jayant Patil also attending it.

