Pune: As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, he said.

Police said the gas furnace at the unit exploded, dispersing metal parts kept inside it in all directions. A total of 19 workers suffered burns after the hot metal parts flung from the furnace fell on them, he said. A case has been registered against the proprietor and management of the unit for alleged negligence.