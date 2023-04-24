Nagpur Three workers died in a fire that broke out at Katariya Agro company in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation at Nagpur s Hingna area However around 10 to 12 workers are feared trapped inside the building Though the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained it has been reported that the fire broke out following a blastDeputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the unfortunate death of the workers Fadnavis has asked the District Collector of Nagpur to coordinate the rescue operation on an immediate basis He has also instructed that the injured workers get proper treatment immediately Though the Nagpur Collector is out on a meeting in Mumbai he is coordinating the rescue efforts on a continuous basis The Tehsildar is on his way to the spotAlso read Navi Mumbai heatwave deaths Opposition blames it on poor planning wants probeThe Maharashtra government was subject to heavy criticism from the opposition as 12 people died and many had to undergo treatment facing heatstrokes after they assembled in lakhs for an award ceremony CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation for the families of the deceased and assured that the state government is ensuring proper treatment for those admittedLeaders of the Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray his son Aditya Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar paid a visit at the MGM Kamothe Hospital to meet the victims undergoing treatment They also interacted with the doctorsThe opposition criticised the Shinde government for organising such an event in the open amid the headwave It had also demanded a thorough probe against the organisers of the event