The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. "Till 7 am today, the bodies of four persons have been recovered. These deceased were among the 11 persons who had gone missing after the fire at the factory. Our search operation is still underway to trace the seven persons who are missing," he said.