Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena has continued its condemnation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ''I am not Savarkar, will not apologize” remark with the Sena mouthpiece Saamna criticizing Gandhi for the remarks after his disqualification as the Member of Parliament. The latest editorial in the Saamna while criticizing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the Wayanad MP, however took exception to his remarks on Vinayak 'Veer' Savarkar.

The editorial said that Gandhi “cannot win the battle of truth” saying that Savarkar and his family too had worked for the country alongside other freedom fighters including Gandhi family. “Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru risked everything inherited from their ancestors in the freedom struggle. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Also read: Don't insult our idol 'Savarkar', let's fight unitedly: Uddhav tells Rahul

The nation will always be aware of the sacrifice, but Veer Savarkar and his brother Babarao Savarkar, their entire family have made an equally great sacrifice for the nation,” the editorial read. The Saamna editorial said that insulting Savarkar will reduce sympathy for Rahul Gandhi. “Savarkar took an oath at the age of twelve to fight against the slavery.

Rahul Gandhi should take a similar oath and raise a fight against the current slavery,” the editorial read. The editorial said that Rahul Gandhi's repeated statements that “my name is not Savarkar” will not create the fearlessness and will not break the faith of people in Savarkar. While defending Savarkar, the Saamna editorial said that Savarkar “personifies brilliance, strength to fight against injustice and slavery”.

“Veer Savarkar created warriors in England and in his own country to overthrow the British rule. Rahul Gandhi should field such fierce warriors in his own party,” it added. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that Savarkar was his "idol" and Rahul Gandhi should refrain from "insulting" him. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday while addressing a presser after his disqualification as MP for his 'Modi surname remark' said that his name was Gandhi not Savarkar adding that he will not apologize for his remarks.