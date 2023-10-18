SEAT ALLOCATION BETWEEN MVA PARTNERS TO BE FINALISED SOON SHARAD PAWAR

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said seat allocation between the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised soon.

The Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are the three members of the MVA in Maharashtra. These three parties, notably, are also part of the INDIA grouping of the Opposition. Pawar held a meeting here to review the party's election preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, namely, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Madha.