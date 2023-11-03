SAVITRIBAI PHULE PUNE UNIVERSITY ORDERS PROBE INTO OFFENSIVE GRAFFITI AGAINST PM MODI BJP ANNOUNCES PROTEST

The incident has come to light two days after the university witnessed clashes between rival groups of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) following an altercation over the former's registration drive. Members of both the groups have filed complaints in Chatushringi police station and a case has been registered against 13 people. A quarrel had broken out in the campus between the members of SFI and ABVP after the latter accused SFI of enrolling members forcefully. Many were injured in the fight that broke out between the groups.