Savitribai Phule Pune University orders probe into "offensive" graffiti against PM Modi, BJP announces protest
Published: 9 minutes ago
Pune: A controversy has erupted in Savitribai Phule Pune University after walls of a hostel were defaced with "derogatory" statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the content going viral on social media, the university has ordered a probe to identity those responsible for the incident.
Several "derogatory" statements against PM Modi were found on the walls of the university's Hostel No 8 on Thursday night. In protest against the offensive graffiti, the BJP district unit has announced a protest today on the campus demanding legal action against those involved in defaming PM Modi. A case in this regard has been registered by the Chatushringi police.
BJP Pune president Dheeraj Ghate said that a protest will be held to condemn the incident while its students wing has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage near the hostels along with the area near Bhiti are being examined. Police said that teams have been formed to investigate the matter.
The incident has come to light two days after the university witnessed clashes between rival groups of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) following an altercation over the former's registration drive. Members of both the groups have filed complaints in Chatushringi police station and a case has been registered against 13 people. A quarrel had broken out in the campus between the members of SFI and ABVP after the latter accused SFI of enrolling members forcefully. Many were injured in the fight that broke out between the groups.
The recent incident of offensive graffiti has made the atmosphere on campus further tense. The university officials said that the issue is being investigated and those responsible would be identified soon.