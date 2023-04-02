Nagpur: Hindutva icon VD Savarkar's contribution to the country's freedom struggle cannot be ignored, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday, however, he cautioned that disagreements over the late Hindu idealogue cannot be made a national issue since there are other matters that deserve our attention.

Veer Savarkar had a social and scientific vision, he added saying that the 'Savarkar' issue is presently being brought to the limelight without focussing on other important issues of national interest. Defending Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' statement that had stoked controversy, Pawar said that he has the right to express his opinion but one should take care not to create social unrest by repeating such provocative statements at an open forum.

Recently, former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his maiden press conference after his disqualification said that he will not apologize for his 'democracy under attack' comment during his UK trip because he is not like Savarkar. "My name is not Savarkar. I am Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologize," he had said. Rahul's reference to the late Hindutva stalwart drew sharp criticism from the BJP and led to a rift between the Congress and the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena, leading to the latter not showing up in the opposition meeting called by the Congress.

Speaking at the Press Club in Nagpur, Pawar defended former Rahul Gandhi's comments on the Indian democracy in the UK. Rahul has been targetted by the BJP for allegedly speaking about domestic issues at a global forum. Pawar said that this is not the first time that an Indian spoke about issues concerning India abroad adding that he has a right to express his opinion.

The NCP Chief also visited Union minister Nitin Gadkari's home while he was in Nagpur. A sub-centre of Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune, is being set up in Nagpur of which Pawar is the president. The NCP chief said that efforts are underway to make Maharashtra the number one state in sugarcane production and hence research should be started at the earliest. Pawar said that he aims to set up a sugarcane institute in the next one and a half years and train farmers to grow the crop on 50 acres of land. Ethanol produced from sugarcane molasses will also benefit the farmers, he added.

Pawar said that at present he wants to focus on two crops- sugarcane and soybean. The best sugarcane is grown in Marathwada, Khandesh and West Maharashtra, which has led to a decrease in farmer suicides, he said. The farmers of Vidarbha have a good harvest of soybean where a combination of sugarcane and soybean is being tried. Pawar also spoke on the need to revive the cultivation of oranges.

Speaking about cotton production, Pawar said that the central government policies are not favourable for cotton producers. The input costs are high, and the export policy is not favourable, due to which the cotton industry is in trouble, he reasoned.

Speaking about opposition unity ahead of the 2024 elections, Pawar said the discussion of uniting national parties is going on. A meeting of the Maha Vikas Agadhi coalition partners is scheduled to be held at Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday.