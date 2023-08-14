Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), has said that if Priyanka Gandhi would fight from Varanasi in the coming Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then she will surely win. Talking to the media at a conference, Raut said, “Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Amethi is tough for BJP. People must stand with Rahul Gandhi."

Sanjay Raut further said that it was his view if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fights from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will surely win against him (Modi). Raut's statement came amidst the increasing differences between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On the latest developments in Maharashtra politics, Sanjay Raut remarked that if former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? Talking about the speculations of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar meeting, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has said, “If Nawaz Sharif and PM Narendra Modi can meet, then why not Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar? We got to know from the media that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met yesterday".

"I think Sharad Pawar invited Ajit Pawar for the INDIA bloc meeting", he said. Talking further, Raut also said that both Deputy CMs of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government. “Anything can happen in politics. Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and people of Maharashtra are not happy with this current government,” he said. (with agency inputs)