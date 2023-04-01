Mumbai: Police have ruled out Lawrence Bishnoi connection to the death threats to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut in which a man from Pune has been arrested. In an urgent press conference on Saturday, DCP Purushottam Karad said that Rahul Talekar, who has been arrested for threatening MP Sanjay Raut in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has no criminal background and has no connection with the gangster.

The DCP informed that Rahul Talekar is a resident of Pune and owns an eatery. He was apprehended from the Kharadi area late on Friday night in an operation by Mumbai and Pune police. The DCP said that Talekar had got Sanjay Raut's number and and tried to contact him. As Raut did not pick up, Talekar threatened Raut in the name of Lawrence under the influence of alcohol, DCP Karad said.

He said that a Mumbai Police which nabbed Talekar will bring him to Kanjur Police Station for further investigation. DCP Karad said that he had learnt about Lawrence Bishnoi on YouTube, so he took Lawrence's name while threatening Sanjay Raut. Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media that the person threatening Sanjay Raut had been identified, and primary information had been received that he threatened Sanjay Raut in a drunken state.

A thorough investigation will be done in this matter, and action will be taken, Fadnavis said. Raut's brother and MLA Sunil Raut filed a complaint at the Kanjurmarg police station. on Friday night about the threat message to Sanjay Raut. Pertinently, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022 a day after his security was downgraded.

Police booked gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the killing. Days later, three members of the Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.