SANJAY RAUT TAKES DIG AT EKNATH SHINDE OVER EMBARRASSING NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Veteran Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction has taken a dig at the ruling Eknath Shinde faction of SenaBJP coalition in Maharashtra over the embarrassing newspaper advertisement “Modi for India Shinde for Maharashtra The Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena has found itself in the soup over the newspaper advertisement In the advertisement widely publicised in the prominent dailies on Tuesday the ruling Eknath Shindeled Sena has said that “302 per cent of Maharashtra prefer the BJP while “162 per cent Maharashtra citizens prefer the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde The gaffe has come as a major embarrassment for the ruling Eknath Shindeled SenaBJP coalition with political rivals using it to target the coalition partners Also read MP Sanjay Raut counters Amit Shah s criticism of Uddhav ThackerayUddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut while addressing the media at his residence in Mumbai said “Such jokes are happening in Maharashtra s politics while reacting to the newspaper advertisement “And Maharashtra does not like such jokes We do not know whether this advertisement is government or private If it is a government advertisement Bharatiya Janata Party should respond to it Raut said Raut also questioned the squandering of lakhs of rupees on the advertisement “Lakhs of rupees were spent in all the newspapers and only one survey was advertised he said Raut further questioned the “survey quoted by Eknath Shinde in the newspaper advertisement “People are also discussing this Where exactly was this survey conducted I don t think this is a survey in Maharashtra Either this survey should have been done in a government bungalow or it should have been done in Gujarat Raut said in a sarcastic jibe at Shinde The veteran Sena leader also questioned the omission of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the advertisement People who call themselves Balasaheb Thackeray s heirs have put Modi s photo but not Balasaheb Thackeray s I mean this army is the Modi army You are so happy You have forgotten Balasaheb Thackeray in this moment of happiness There is no mention of Balasaheb Thackeray he reminded