Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that China was involved in Manipur violence, which has taken lives of over 120 people so far.

The remarks by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, came after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh hinted that external forces or elements may have had a hand in the ethnic violence and it seemed 'pre-planned'.

Raut told reporters here, "China is involved in Manipur violence. What action you (the Centre) have taken against China? You (the Manipur Chief Minister) should resign. Violence has been happening in the state since the past 40 days. People are residing in relief camps, who is responsible for it?" The Chief Minister of the state is responsible for it."

Sixty-one-year-old Raut also hailed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for visiting the strife-torn state. "Why has the Prime Minister not gone to the state. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah visited the state, conducted a meeting and returned to the national capital. Nobody tried to understand the sentiments of the people of Manipur," said Raut.

Raut also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not going to the violence-hit state. "The Prime Minister goes to United States, he goes to Bhopal, and from there attacks the Opposition. But he has not attacked China, which is involved in violence in the north-eastern state. He has remained silent on it," the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson added.

Raut also demanded that President's Rule should be imposed in Manipur. The initial outbreak of violence transpired on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Manipur's population consists of approximately 53 percent Meiteis, primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, while the remaining 40 percent comprises the tribal groups of Nagas and Kukis, primarily residing in the hill districts.

"Manipur shares its borders with Myanmar. China is also nearby. As much as 398 km of our borders are porous and unguarded. There are security forces deployed on our frontiers but even a robust and extensive security deployment can't cover such a vast area. However, going by what's happening, we can neither deny nor vehemently affirm...it seems pre-planned but the reason is not clear," Biren Singh said.

