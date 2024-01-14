SANJAY RAUT DARES SHINDE AND AJIT PAWAR TO FORM THEIR OWN PARTY

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from the Thackeray group, criticised the decision of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who refused to disqualify 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-faction and declared the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena. Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Sunday, he announced that Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Thackeray group, would hold a press conference on January 16 to address the Assembly Speaker's decision.

He alleged, "The decision by the Speaker regarding the Shiv Sena has sparked anger and resentment not only in Maharashtra, but also across the country. Effigies of the Assembly Speaker are being burnt and a symbolic funeral procession is taken out. This is a funeral procession of democracy. The Constitution has been trampled upon. Such sentiments are prevalent among the people. This decision is the height of falsehood. Maharashtra has never witnessed the funeral procession of a Legislative Assembly Speaker. The post of Legislative Assembly Speaker is constitutional, and the person in this position is expected to be unbiased. However, Rahul Narvekar has crossed all limits."

Raut, the chief spokesperson of the Thackeray group, stated, "Uddhav Thackeray will hold a press conference on January 16 at 4 pm at the Worli Sports Complex Dome Hall to challenge Rahul Narvekar's decision. It will be the first open press conference of its kind in the history of the country held in the People's Court.