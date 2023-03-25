Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Saturday sent the report of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's breach of privilege notice to the Rajya Sabha as his response was "unsatisfactory". The privilege motion was moved against Raut by the BJP for calling 'vidhanmandal' (legislature) a 'chormandal' (body of thieves).

Earlier, Raut was asked to submit a reply to the breach of privilege notice within seven days. The committee submitted its report to the council, stating that Raut's reply was "unsatisfactory". Gorhe said as per the custom and also to maintain parliamentary coordination between both the houses, the notice was being referred to the Rajya Sabha for further action.

Gorhe read out the committee's report. She told in the Council that Raut had raised objections on the House's privilege committee's impartiality, functioning and composition. She observed that it was not expected that a senior member like him would raise such questions about the privilege committee. Gorhe said it was thus felt that Raut's response was unsatisfactory.

During his visit to Kolhapur, Raut had mentioned that the legislature is a body of thieves. Raut's statement courted controversy with members of all parties criticising him. A privilege motion was moved against Raut and a committee was also formed to probe into his statement. Gorhe sought an explanation from Raut, who had clarified that his remark was not meant for the entire legislature but only to the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLAs. He had also submitted his explanation to the Rights Violation Committee. However, the Rights Violation Committee objected saying Raut's reply was not satisfactory.