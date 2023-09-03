SANJAY RAUT ATTACKS CENTRE FOR CALLING SPECIAL SESSION OF PARLIAMENT DURING GANESH FESTIVAL

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Centre for calling a Special Session of the Parliament during the Ganesh festival, which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced the Special Session of the Parliament from September 18-22, though there is no official word on the agenda yet.

"Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has called a Special Session of Parliament. No one knows why this session is called. In Maharashtra, people do not go out (of the state) during the Ganesh festival. Like how in Gujarat, during the Navratri festival, people do not go out (of the state) and observe fast," Raut, a spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) and also a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters here.

Also read: Maratha quota violence: CM Eknath Shinde says govt committed to give Maratha's reservation; Cong cancels Yatra

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never call a Parliament session during Navratri or keep any programme. "During Maharashtra's Amrit Kaal, this session has been kept. The Centre has been neglecting Maharashtra for the last 10 years," he added.

He said if a discussion in the Special Session happens on China's act of encroaching land in Ladakh and the violence in Manipur, then he would be thankful to the Prime Minister.

"We have heard that PM Modi wants to have a discussion on China invading Ladakh. If PM Modi is devastated by the map that was published by China in which Arunachal Pradesh's and Ladakh's land of India was shown and wants to discuss it then we welcome it...A special session should be called on Manipur and China's intrusion into our land. Then discussion will happen. I am thankful to PM Modi if he's going to discuss these," said Sanjay Raut.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh in China map: Sanjay Raut dares Modi for surgical strike on neighbouring country