SANJAY RAUT ALLEGES 500 CRORE SCAM IN BHIMA PATAS SUGAR FACTORY SEEKS CBI INTERVENTION

Mumbai Shiv Sena Uddhav faction MP Sanjay Raut alleging the involvement of BJP MLA Rahul Kul in the anomaly wrote to the CBI and sought the agency s intervention to investigate the 500 crore financial embezzlement in Bhima Patas sugar factoryRaut informed his move on Twitter Regarding the corruption in the Bhima Patas sugar factory in Pune s Daud taluka I had earlier filed a written complaint with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde deputy chief minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis However the government has not yet taken any steps to investigate the matter So I have now sent a letter to the CBI regarding the corruption in this Bhima Patas sugar factory This embezzlement is worth 500 crores Now let s see what happens next he said in the tweet Raut s allegation has generated much heat just ahead of the upcoming elections In his letter Raut alleged that malpractice was being done in this factory since 2016 The MP mentioned that the sugar factory owners took a loan without any collateral The sugar factory had stalled the sugarcane harvesting in peak seasons for three consecutive years despite the government giving a subsidy of Rs 25 crore he saidRahul Kul who is also the president of this sugar factory has failed to take advantage of the empty arrears loan scheme to collect overdue loans of 180 crores from various banks Raut further alleged in the letterOpposition leaders are currently holding meetings to drum up support for their parties Political activities are gaining momentum with the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction and Maha Vikas Aghadi holding hectic meetings to corner the Shinde government over the corruption issue Sources said Sanjay Raut has been an integral part of these meetings Meanwhile he will hold another public meeting at Varwand in Pune where he is likely to train his guns on the Eknath Shinde government over the alleged corruption in the sugar factory