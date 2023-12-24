SAIBABA TEMPLE IN SHIRDI RECORDS 1 LAKH DEVOTEES THIS MORNING TO REMAIN OPEN ON DEC 31 NIGHT

Nashik: With a huge crowd of devotees thronging at the Saibaba temple at Shirdi due to the Christmas weekend, the temple management has decided to remain open on the night of December 31.

Over a lakh devotees visited the temple on Sunday with many arriving on foot from faraway places while some carrying palanquins. Infact, the temple has been witnessed a huge rush of devotees since yesterday due to the Christmas weekend. Saibaba Sansthan informed that nearly one lakh devotees came for darshan at Saibaba temple from 6 am to 12 noon on Sunday alone.

Devotees take about three to four hours to complete the darshan at Saibaba temple. Various security measures have been taken up by the Saibaba Sansthan for the safety of the devotees at the temple, the waiting areas before and after darshan and at the premises. Shirdi police have also enhanced security outside the temple.

Expecting a similar rush during New Year and for the convenience of the devotees, temple management has decided to keep the Sai Samadhi Mandir open at the night on December 31. Every year the Saibaba temple in Shirdi records a sharp rise in devotees during the Christmas and New Year holidays and for the last few years, the temple has been kept open for 24 hours on December 24 and 31.