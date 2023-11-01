Mumbai (Maharashtra): A life-size statue of cricket icon and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, his home ground and the one which was close to his heart on Wednesday.

The unveiling ceremony of the statue sculpted by Pramod Kale was unveiled in a gala ceremony in the presence of Sachin Tendulkar himself. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, BCCI Treasurer, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, and Maharashtra Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode were also present on the occasion.

A host of Mumbai Cricket Association including President Amol Kale, Vice President Sanjay Naik, Secretary Ajinkya Naik and other officers bearers like Deepak Patil, Armaan Malik, Milind Narvekar, Vihang Sarnaik were also present on the historic occasion.

The statue of Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar has come besides the Sachin Tendulkar Stand inside the Wankhede Stadium and was unveiled on the eve of the India versus Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup match.

The Wankhede always has been special of the cricket icon, who lifted the ODI 2011 World Cup Trophy at the same Stadium and has many other memories associated with it. Tendulkar also bid adieu to his illustrious career at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against the West Indies.

Tendulkar was born and brought up in Mumbai and hence he made runs all across the globe, at many iconic venues including Sydney Cricket Ground, but the Wankhede always remained special for the batting great. Tendulkar was brought up at the Sahitya Sahwas in suburban Bandra and his father late Ramesh Tendulkar was a noted Marathi writer.

Sachin's wife Anjali, his daughter Sara were also present on the occasion. Sachin Tendulkar said it was indeed a special moment for him. "I was extremely delighted when MCA officials called me stating that they wanted to make my statue," he added. "I am truly humbled. When I go to the ground, many memories come to my mind,. It is a tribute to me by MCA to me" added Tendulkar.

Tendulkar recalled his first visit to Wankhede for a India match against West Indies in 1985 and when he was 10 years old and I enjoyed the game while sitting in the North Stan.

"After that I played at the Wankhede Stadium, we played the Harris Shield final. I figured out at there are many more gaps at the Wankhede Stadium. I realised there are only nine fielders on the ground. I was selected as a Ball Boy for the 1987 World Cup and Sunil Gavaskar invited me to the dressing room and met few players. I was 14 then it was huge thing. Next year, I played for Mumbai," he recalled.

Sachin Tendulkar said playing for Mumbai was a huge honour and playing for India was equally important. Tendulkar also recalled the last day of his international career at the Wankhede. "The happiest day was in 2011, when we lifted that (World Cup) Trophy and my preparation for 2011 World Cup started in 2007.

He also revealed the reasons behind refusing to take up the captaincy in 2007. NCP Supremo and former ICC, BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association President Sharad Pawar said that it is very rare that one such gets an honour (of a life-size statue at a Stadium) and Sachin Tendulkar has got it. Pawar also recalled the instance when Tendulkar recommended Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name for India captaincy and he gave India a good captain.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said Anjali Tendulkar's contribution has been immense in his career. "He is wonderful human being. His whole focus was on the game and never cheated the game, that was his Mantra," said Rajeev Shukla. Shukla recalled the instance when Sachin Tendulkar did not accept India captaincy.

He also recalled that as a Rajya Sabha member he refused to take a bunglow. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recalled that when Sachin Tendulkar father passed away in 1999 while he was playing the World Cup and keeping the country above, he went to England again and smashed a hundred against Kenya and dedicated it to his late father and the country.

Jay Shah also recalled that it was Sachin Tendulkar who suggested the name of Mahendra Singh Dhoni for India captaincy and under Dhoni India won three ICC Trophies - the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar said that it was a historic occasion. '"Evryone in the world, who is associated with cricket, bat or ball, knows Sachin Tendulkar. It is very rare in the world that that a player who started career at the home ground, made various records and won the World Cup here and his statue is unveiled at the same ground," said Shelar.