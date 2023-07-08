RULING ALLIANCE COULD BE IN TROUBLE IF BJP PLAN TO BREAK NCP DOES NOT COME THROUGH SAYS FORMER CM PRITHVIRAJ CHAVAN

New Delhi: The Congress said that the BJP was trying every trick in the book to break the NCP, but the saffron party’s plan would fail if rebel Ajit Pawar fails to arrange enough MLAs to avoid the anti-defection law. “The NCP has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra Assembly. Ajit Pawar needs two third numbers, which is 36 or 37 MLAs to avoid the anti-defection law. According to the information, Sharad Pawar has 19, which means Ajit may not have enough numbers. If he manages less than that 37 number, Sharad Pawar can ask the Speaker or the Election Commission to disqualify the rebels under the anti-defection law. I have learnt that Ajit Pawar and BJP are facing difficulty in getting 37 MLAs. Therefore, the BJP is trying every trick in the book, including money and coercion, to arrange the numbers,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan told ETV Bharat.

According to the former Chief Minister, the BJP was facing a problem of plenty, in Maharashtra. “They have taken leaders from the Congress earlier, Shin Sena UBT and now from the NCP. The newcomers, who went with Ajit Pawar, got nine ministries, but what about the leaders, who joined the BJP earlier? They are waiting for their turn. Those who went with Eknath Shinde are waiting. Then there are the original RSS and BJP leaders. They are also waiting. There are many factions within the ruling alliance. Recently, the Shinde group MLAs charged they were manhandled during a meeting. They are not able to expand the Cabinet beyond 29. There are 24 vacancies. If the BJP’s plan to break the NCP does not come through, they all will be in deep trouble,” said Chavan.

According to the Congress veteran, the BJP was also trying similar tricks on some of the party leaders and MLAs to dent the grand old party, but wouldn't succeed. “The Congress has 45 MLAs. If the BJP wishes to break the Congress, they would need 30 MLAs to avoid the anti-defection law. A vertical split in Congress is not possible. They are spreading rumours that 12 or 15 MLAs are ready to join the BJP. Individual MLAs can resign and go to the BJP. They can contest elections. But, it cannot happen to 12 or 15 MLAs. There is no one central person pulling MLAs as happened in the case of NCP where Ajit Pawar led the rebels. The Congress is united and faces no threat,” he said.

According to the former Chief Minister, the BJP was exerting pressure on both the NCP and Congress. “The senior leaders of the Congress state unit discussed the evolving political situation in Maharashtra a few days ago. We also discussed the Lok Sabha elections. The MVA would do very well in the 2024 Parliamentary polls though there may be some problems in the areas where the MLAs have joined the BJP,” said Chavan. “The fact is that the MLAs have gone to the BJP, but it remains to be seen if the people have gone to them or not,” he said.