RSS OPPOSES CASTE BASED CENSUS SAYS NOT GOOD FOR NATIONAL AND SOCIAL INTEGRITY

Nagpur: Opposition leaders were aggressive as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Shridhar Gadage opposed the caste-based census. Gadge questioned political leaders of the opposition about the benefits of the caste census. He said that such an exercise would impact minorities negatively and only benefit some sects of society. He also mentioned that a caste-based census is not good for the national and social integrity of the country.

Ministers and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance today visited RSS Smriti Mandir at Reshimbagh for an orientation class. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were not present. In a letter sent to all ministers and legislators from Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction, BJP legislature party's chief whip Ashish Shelar stated that attendance is mandatory.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, however, ignored the BJP invitation and stayed away from visiting the memorial of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and second 'Sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Reshimbaug on December 19. Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visited the memorials of Hedgewar and Golwalkar every year during the winter session of the state legislature.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan here, Member of State Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari belonging to the Ajit Pawar camp, said, "It is the prerogative of every party whether to visit a particular place or not. The NCP was indeed invited by the BJP, but no one went there," said a party functionary.

Leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, including School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, party legislators Bharat Gogawale and Manisha Kayande among others, also paid tributes at the memorial. Hedgewar Smruti Mandir is located in Reshimbaug and the Sangh headquarters is in the Mahal area of Nagpur.

A senior leader of the Ajit Pawar faction said Pawar has a scheduled interaction with editors of local newspapers at 8 am on December 19, and, therefore, is unlikely to be part of the RSS memorial visit. It may be noted that Pawar after joining the state government in July this year has repeatedly claimed he will not give up his secular credentials.