Nagpur: Senior RSS leader Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Wednesday said protecting cows is in the interest of all people irrespective of whether they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians or which country they belong to, and lamented that even now one has to make people of India understand the importance of cow protection.

Joshi, who is the executive committee member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its former general secretary, was addressing a gathering at the 'bhoomi pujan' of a new project of Gorakshan Sabha here.

"In the past, the Hindu community turned apathetic towards cows along with various other issues. But some people started working for 'gorakshan' (cow protection) in 1888 through Gorakshan Sabha," he said.

"But it is bad that we have to undertake the task of cow protection in India. It is painful that we have to make people understand the importance of cow protection in India," he said. 'Gomata' (cow) is a very sensitive creature. Protecting the cow is in the interest of all people, he added.

"There is no factory that can produce grains, vegetables and fruits", Joshi said. "Science as well as knowledge of thousand years teach us that chemical fertilizers cannot provide nutrition to the soil. At one point of time in India, due to the need of food grains, a different agriculture policy was adopted because it was needed at that time in order to increase food grains production. However, it is proving dangerous today, and only one creature can save us from it, and that is cow," Joshi said.

"All the research that is going on over cow indicates that its protection is very important for human life. And it is applicable to Hindus, Muslims, Christians and applicable to India, America and all other places, because nature is the same everywhere, even if countries are separated by borders," he said.

The RSS leader said the conservation of land is a way to end the atrocities it has faced. "Everything from 'gomata' protects human life and it nourishes it. For the survival of human beings, cows should survive," he said. (PTI)

