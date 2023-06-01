RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's address in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that instead of showing strength to the enemies who cast an evil eye on the borders of India, the people in the country were fighting amongst themselves even as he slammed the "policy that maintains mutual differences" instead of recognising that India had always been a place of coexistence.

Addressing a program in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat said running a policy that maintains mutual differences will not work. He also spoke about Islam "invading the whole world" but said that its followers are safe only in India.

"Islam invaded the whole world, from Spain to Mongolia. Gradually the people there woke up, they defeated the invaders, and Islam shrunk in its sphere of action. Now the foreigners have left. But where the worship of Islam goes on safely, it goes on safely here. How many days have passed, how many centuries have passed, this co-existence is going on. Not recognizing this, running a policy that maintains mutual differences, how will it happen if we do so," the RSS chief said in what can be termed a major statement in the context of maintaining communal harmony in these charged-up times.

"The country does not break with the idea that we are different because we look different. It is important for everyone to understand. This is our motherland. belong to. Our ancestors are the ancestors of this country. Why are we not able to accept this truth," he said.

Bhagwat further said that while the country was experiencing pleasant feelings after completing 75 years of independence, a worrying situation was also emerging in the country.

"Just like we are experiencing such pleasant feelings after 75 years of independence, similarly we are seeing a worrying scene in the situation. At the same time, so many types of discords are taking place in the country in so many places, disputes for language, creed, sects, facilities and not only disputes, but it has increased to such an extent that we started doing violence among ourselves. We are not showing our strength to the enemies who are keeping an evil eye on our freedom, on the borders of our country, we are fighting among ourselves," Bhagwat said

Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in gestures. He said that there are enemies outside the country who humiliate India. Rahul Gandhi is currently in America and has accused the BJP of hurting democratic values.