Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable unleashed a deadly attack on the Jaipur Express train (train number 12956) on-board, killing four people, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police on Monday morning. The distressing event occurred near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, leaving the nation in shock and disbelief.

The RPF personnel responsible for the appalling act was identified as constable Chetan Singh. At approximately 5 o'clock in the morning, he unexpectedly opened fire with his automatic weapon inside the moving train. Tragically, the bullets claimed the lives of another RPF colleague and three innocent passengers on their journey from Jaipur to Mumbai.

The police were alerted to the firing incident at 5:23 am on July 31, 2023. The situation quickly escalated when they confirmed that CT Chetan, who was assigned escort duty, had fired upon the escort in-charge, ASI Tika Ram.

The chaos and terror ensued as the train continued its journey after crossing Palghar Station. Following the horrific shooting spree, Constable Chetan Singh made an attempt to flee the scene and succeeded in jumping out of the train near Dahisar Station. However, swift action by authorities led to his apprehension, and he was taken into custody along with the weapon used in the deadly attack.

In response to the tragic event, Senior Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSC) BCT was dispatched to the scene to investigate and assess the situation. The Railway Protection Force issued a statement, expressing their commitment to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The investigation into the motives behind Constable Chetan Singh's violent actions was underway, as the country awaited answers and prayed for the souls of the departed.

Also Read: Pakistani intruder shot dead in J&K's Arnia sector; infiltration bid foiled