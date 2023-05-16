Nashik(Maharashtra): As many as 146 camels rescued in Maharashtra will be sent back to Rajasthan. A team of 12 Raikas (nomadic pastoralists who lived in the deserts of Rajasthan) has been sent to Nashik from Mahavir Camel Century. The team will be on its way to Rajasthan in the next two days with all the camels.

According to sources, at least 154 camels were brought to Nashik eight days ago, however, eight of them died. Animal lovers suspected that the camels were brought from Rajasthan to be sold to Hyderabad for slaughter. On receiving the information, the Governor of Maharashtra himself took notice and ordered the administration to take action against the concerned.

Accordingly, cases were registered against eight persons who were transporting camels in the Dindori police station. After the decision of the administration to transport a total of 146 camels, two organizations, Mahavir Camel Century and Srimad Rajchandra Mission in Sirohi, Rajasthan have contacted the administration.

Rajasthan Government introduced the Camel Conservation Protection Act in 2015. As per this Act, the transportation of camels outside Rajasthan is prohibited. Mahavir Camel Century has corresponded with the police chiefs and requested a police escort for the safe transport of the camel herd to Sirohi and the request has been accepted by the police force, sources said.

Earlier, a Gujarat-based NGO had written to the district administration demanding that the rescued camels be sent back to Rajasthan. The same NGO had also written to Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais seeking his intervention in the alleged illegal transportation of animals from Maharashtra to different southern states through Nashik. Following it, the Nashik administration began rescuing the animals from different areas of the city.

