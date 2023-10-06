RANBIR KAPOOR SKIPS ED SUMMONS ASKS FOR TWO WEEK EXTENSION

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has requested a two-week extension after he was asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before them on Friday in connection with the Mahadev app case, which allegedly facilitated illegal betting. However, it remains uncertain whether Shraddha Kapoor, who was also summoned by the agency, will make an appearance before the ED today.

The ED is investigating financial irregularities associated with the app and its promoters, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who are accused of running a complex web of benami (anonymous) bank accounts and money laundering operations. Both actors have not been named as accused in the case but are expected to provide insight into the financial transactions and promotional activities involving the Mahadev app.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, along with actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, have also been issued summons by the ED in connection with the Mahadev app case. They too have sought a two-week grace period to prepare for their appearances before the investigative agency.

The ED's probe centres around allegations that the Mahadev app served as a conduit for illegal betting websites, facilitating user enrolment and money laundering through an intricate network of benami (anonymous) bank accounts. The app's promoters, Chandrakar and Uppal, originally hailing from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, are believed to operate multiple similar apps, collectively generating approximately Rs 200 crore in daily revenue.

The ED further asserts that the app's promoters spent substantial sums in cash within India to advertise these betting websites, attracting new users and franchise seekers. This financial misconduct came under scrutiny when assets worth Rs 417 crore were seized during raids at 39 locations across Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bhopal, all linked to the Mahadev betting app.

One particularly eye-catching development that drew attention to the Mahadev app's operations was Sourabh Chandrakar's extravagant wedding ceremony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which took place in February. The lavish event, reportedly costing Rs 200 crore, was conducted entirely in cash and subsequently raised red flags with the ED.