RAJYA SABHA WILL NARAYAN RANE BE REWARDED FOR LOYALTY

Mumbai: With 6 Rajya Sabha MPs from Maharashtra set for a retirement this year, the million-dollar question is how will the dimensions be? These six lawmakers from the Upper House include former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister Narayan Rane, Kumar Ketkar, Shiv Sena Anil Desai and nationalist's Vandana Chavan. Overall, 68 Rajya Sabha MPs will end theri tenure this year.

Will these MPs get a second innings? Or will they have to stare at a future at the mercy of their party? What about Rane who holds the ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-cabinet at the Centre?

Going by the current scenario, it is quite unlikely that Rane will lose the ministerial berth, said analyst Jayant Mainkar. Rane's loyalty towards BJP against Uddhav Thackeray has earned him brownie points.

Rane's two sons Nitesh and Nilesh have been vociferous against Thackeray on various platforms. An ex-Shiv Sainik, Rane's chequered history with Uddhav is no secret. Mainkar is of the view that both Rane's sons will get tickets in the state Assembly elections and he will earn a Lok Sabha berth for his invincible commitment.

According to Nitesh, "It is the desire of Sindhudurg voters and supporters to have a lotus symbol from the Sindhudurg seat. We will also make efforts to get a BJP MP elected from here. However, it is ultimately to the discretion of the party."

So far as the others from Maharshtra are concerned, Javadekar may not be given another chance. Desai on the other hand coul get another look in from the Uddhav group. can get another chance from Thackeray group because he is an important cog in the wheel for the group.