RAILWAY TRAFFIC HALTED AS MENTALLY ILL MAN CLIMBS ELECTRIC CONDUCTOR AT NANDURBAR STATION IN MAHARASHTRA

Nandurbar (Maharashtra): A mentally ill individual climbed the main electricity distribution conductor at Nandurbar railway station, causing chaos and stopping train service for almost two hours. Numerous trains between Bhusawal and Surat were halted due to the incident, which resulted in a power outage that inconvenienced thousands of passengers.

The disturbance occurred when the unstable individual climbed the main electrical distribution conductor of the railway station, resulting in a disruption to the power supply and an instant stop to train operations. The situation was so bad that trains between Bhusawal and Surat had to be stopped because of the power outage, which caused commuters a great deal of inconvenience.

Train officials' first attempts to talk to the man were ineffective, making the traffic jam worse and lasting two hours past the Tumhara area. The administration faced significant distress as it attempted to return things to normal.

After a determined effort, the railway authorities were able to carry out their plan and bring the mentally ill man down. Concurrently, in an effort to reduce any possible risk resulting from the situation, the electricity supply was turned off. In the end, the railway authorities managed to safely bring the person from the high-tension pole by using a diesel engine.