Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday demanded penal action against Rahul Gandhi for his " My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi..." remark. Speaking in the State Assembly the Chief Minister said that Savarkar was not only a "deity" for Maharashtra but also a national idol adding that any condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's remark will not be enough.

" Rahul Gandhi has defamed Savarkar who is not only an idol for Maharashtra but also an idol for the whole country. Any condemnation of Rahul Gandhi's comment is not enough. Today again he has said that 'that I am not Savarkar who will apologize." What does he think of Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi must be punished for his remark," said Shinde.

As for Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Shinde argued that the former Congress chief has been suspended as per a law that was made by his own party when it was in power at the Centre.

Pointing out that RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and several other politicians were disqualified under the same law, Shinde said that nothing of this sort happened at that time. " Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as per a law made by his own party. Lalu Yadav and several others were suspended under the same law. But then nothing of this sort happened. Was not democracy under attack then." said Shinde.

As for Rahul's BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, "why all Modis are thieves" remark, Shinde alleged that Rahul Gandhi has not only criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has insulted the entire OBC community. " He is still speaking in the same way. I want to make it clear to him that if he does not mend his way it will difficult for him to walk on the streets," said Shinde.