Mumbai Maharashtra Political speculation is rife over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi s likely meeting with Shiv Sena Uddhav faction chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday to iron out differences over the Sarvarkar remarks issue and also to catalyse the opposition unity in the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre Amid this Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal has sought time to meet Uddhav ThackerayAccordingly Uddhav Thackeray will meet Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal at Matoshree on Monday evening This meeting is taking place on the orders of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and it is expected that Rahul Gandhi may also be present along with Venugopal in this meeting On the issue of JPC Savarkar Adani there is an uproar in the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA especially on the issue of Savarkar as Shiv Sena and Congress have a lot of differences there is a possibility that this issue will be discussed in this meetingFor the past few days there has been a widening gap between the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Congress on the issue of Savarkar Uddhav Thackeray had also given a direct warning to Congress The differences in Mahavikas front will also be discussed in this meeting A process has started to bring the opposition together to form an antiBJP front and Rahul Gandhi is going to meet the opposition leaders in the countryRecently NCP President Sharad Pawar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi Many things were discussed in this meeting especially the position taken by NCP on Prime Minister Narendra Modi s degree and the Adani issue is also said to have been discussed in this meeting Speaking after the meeting Sharad Pawar said that the opposition parties should not only talk but steps should be taken to bring them togetherAccordingly a series of these visits have started Since K C Venugopal is meeting Uddhav Thackeray along with Rahul Gandhi there is also a possibility that complete clarity will emerge in this meeting on the issue of SavarkarTalking about this visit Congress State President Nana Patole has denied the possibility of this visit and has said that Rahul Gandhi will soon come to Mumbai and meet various leaders But he has denied that he will meet Uddhav Thackeray On the other hand Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that K C Venugopal will meet Uddhav Thackeray on Monday evening and Rahul Gandhi is likely to be with him