Pune: In a case highlighting the intricacy of married life among couples, a Pune woman had to finally return to an African parrot to her husband to relieve herself from the agony of a long-pending divorce plea. The divorce case hearing of a Pune couple faced a four-year delay, which was not linked to usual circumstances that led to marital discord.

Rather an African Parrot, the feathered friend, became the cause. A seemingly straight case took a bizarre turn as the couple who agreed to go for a mutual divorce, found themselves in a logjam over the custody of the priced bird which was gifted by the husband before their marriage.

Advocate Bhagyashree Gujar, who shed light on the case, said the couple, who got married in 2019 bickered over domestic disputes for four years. The flashpoint was a complaint from the wife who wanted a divorce just a few months after the marriage.

The woman contended that she was not getting along well with her husband. As a result, both had applied for divorce in the family court in Pune. It was said that a separate discussion of this divorce has started in the family court. The wife's divorce proceedings met with a stumbling block as the husband put the condition to return the African Parrot to him to pave the way for a mutual divorce.