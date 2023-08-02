PUNE FOUR LABORERS TRAPPED AFTER WELL RING COLLAPSES IN INDAPUR RESCUE OPERATION ONGOING

Pune (Maharashtra): Even after nearly 24 hours, the four labourers, who were trapped under the debris after the collapse of a construction during the installation of a well ring at Mhsobawadi in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Wednesday evening, is still missing. Police and rescue workers are working overnight to trace the four labourers.

As soon as news of the accident reached the police, swift rescue operations were initiated, with the deployment of heavy machinery like JCB and Poklen. The local authorities also responded promptly and have been on-site since the incident occurred, coordinating efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of the trapped workers from beneath the rubble. However, despite their best efforts, as of Wednesday afternoon, the rescue team, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), has been unable to reach the trapped labourers.

Tehsildar Srikant Patil of Indapur and Assistant Police Inspector Dilip Pawar from Bhigwan Police Station have been actively involved in providing assistance and support at the accident site throughout the ongoing rescue operation. Despite their relentless efforts, the trapped workers remain beyond their reach.

The local authorities and rescue teams are leaving no stone unturned, utilizing their expertise and experience to locate and reach the trapped labourers safely. However, the complexity of the situation and the precarious nature of the debris make the task extremely challenging.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Four rescued after being trapped inside river Narmada

As the search for the workers continues with unwavering determination, the entire onlookers remain hopeful for a successful rescue operation. The incident has also served as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with construction projects and underscores the importance of stringent safety measures in such projects.

Also read: Man trapped inside well in Kerala for nearly 37 hours, rescue operation halted