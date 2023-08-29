Pune: The crime branch unit of Maharashtra's Pune arrested a man and seized over 4,000 kg of adulterated paneer worth Rs 10 lakhs, the police said on Tuesday. The paneer was brought to Pune from Karnataka in a tempo, the police said. The anti-robbery and theft squad (1) of the crime branch seized the adulterated paneer. The incident took place at Katraj Chowk in the city.

According to official sources, acting on a tip-off, the officers and staff of the Anti-robbery and Theft Squad and staff of the Food and Administration Department seized the tempo at the Chowk. When Food Safety Officer Kranti Barwakar inspected the Tempo traveller, at least 4,970 kg of paneer was recovered. The police then arrested the vehicle driver and the samples of the paneer were sent to the National Agriculture and Food Analysis and Research Institute (NAFARI) for testing.

The reports of the paneer test revealed that some of the packets of paneer were adulterated. The police said that the dairy product will be destroyed. The team involved in cracking the case were Senior Police Inspector Ashok Indalkar, Assistant Police Inspector Narendra Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Shahid Shaikh, Police Inspector Sumit Takpere, Mahesh Patil of Anti-Robbery and Theft Squad 1.

Earlier, a prominent departmental store in uptown Srinagar was booked by the police after the health of a baby deteriorated after consuming adulterated infant formula bought from the store. “Case registered against 7/11 department store, Sanatnagar for selling substandard/adulterated milk for baby leading to the deterioration of the health of the baby. FIR no 48/23 under sections 273,274,275,276,420 of IPC registered in Sadar PS & investigation has started,” a Srinagar police spokesman said.