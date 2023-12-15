PUNE CREATES NEW RECORD AS 3066 PARENTS NARRATE STORIES TO CHILDREN

Pune: In the age of computers and smartphones, thousands of parents turned the pages of history to tell stories to their children from story books reminiscent of the good old days and surpassing China for a new world record in the process. A total of 3066 parents narrated stories to children from the books at the SP College in Pune on Thursday to create a new Guinness Book of World Records surpassing the previous record of telling stories to children by 2479 parents held by China.

The event was organised on the occasion of Pune Book Festival by the Pune Municipal Corporation in collaboration with National Book Trust. After finishing with telling the stories, the SP Colege Ground reverberated with slogans like “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” by enthusiastic parents and children.

An official associated with the event by Pune Municipal Corporation said that the event has entered the name of India in the Guinness Book of World Records on one hand even as it will also help in inculcating the love of reading among children in today's digital age. The parents who participated in the event read the lessons of the book "Nishgaru Nash Karu Naka" written by Kshipra Shahane to their children for three minutes at a stretch.