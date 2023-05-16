PROBE ORDERED AFTER SANDAL MIRVANUKI COMMUNITY MEMBERS TRY TO ENTER INTO TRIMBAKESHWAR TEMPLE IN MAHARASHTRAS THANE

Nashik: A controversy has erupted after a group of members of the Sandal Mirvanuki community allegedly entered into the premises of the Trimbakeshwar temple against temple protocol in Maharashtra's Thane, sources said on Tuesday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high level probe into the incident after which a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Sources said that a group of 10 to 15 people from Sandal Mirvanuki community tried to enter Jyotirlinga temple in front of North Mahadwara by taking Fulanchi chadar (blanket adorned with flowers as a religious offering). A video of the alleged incident is also being widely shared on the social media. In the few seconds odd video, a man is seen carrying a basket carrying the blanket adorned with flowers on his head and tries to enter into the temple.

An official said that the security guards of the Devasthan Trust and the MSF jawans stopped the members of the Sandal Mirvanuki community from entering inside. Authorities have taken cognisance of the incident. Deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the portfolio of Home Minister has ordered a high level probe into the incident.

Following directions by the Home Minister, Police have formed a SIT under the chairmanship of officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the All India Sant Samiti, Maharashtra state chief Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande has demanded that the police administration should conduct a thorough inquiry and take strict action against the culprits.