Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Setu, India's longest sea bridge. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule graced the occasion.

Soon after the inauguration Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Dr Sanjay Mukherjee briefed the PM about the key aspects of the historic bridge which is also termed the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link.

The PM also posed for the shutterbugs in the financial capital and will now travel on the bridge which is a gift to the nation. The project was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The PM is now on his way to Panvel, travelling on the Atal Setu named after the former late PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge, built at a cost of around ₹17,840 crore, connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva and will ease the travel time between Mumbai and Pune to 20 minutes, two of the biggest cities in Maharashtra.

The total length of this sea bridge is 21.8km out of which, 16.5km length is over the sea. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi offered prayers at Ramkund in Maharastra's Nashik and cleaned the Kalaram Mandir as well.