New Delhi: Following Milind Deora's resignation from the Congress party, the party's general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a role in his departure. Deora could be joining the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp today.

"The Prime Minister has decided this; there is no doubt about it," the Congress MP said while speaking on Deora's resignation.

Further, Ramesh remembered Deora's father and veteran Congress leader, Murli Deora, and said that the latter stood by the party through thick and thin. "He was a strong leader of our party and maintained good relations with all parties and party workers. He was a stalwart Congressman and stood by Congress through thick and thin. I remember him today," the Congress MP said.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Varsha Eknath Gaikwad called Deora's decision unfortunate and said, "It is unfortunate that you have taken this decision, @milinddeora ji. On a personal level and as a Congress karyakarta, I feel sad today. The Deora family has had a long & storied association with the Congress Parivar. All of us were trying to convince you against taking this step. The party leadership also reached out to you," Gaikward said in a post on X.

"It is also regrettable that your announcement comes on a day when the party embarks on the historic #BharatJodoNyayYatra," she added.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared a picture quote saying, "Some people are willing to betray years of friendship just to get a little bit of the spotlight," while reposting Deora's post confirming his resignation.

Congress leader Ajay Yadav criticized Deora over his resignation on the day the party is going to start 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.