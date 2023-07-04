PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU ON THREE DAY VISIT TO MAHARASHTRA FROM TODAY

Nagpur (Maharashtra): President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Maharashtra on a three-day visit to the state from Tuesday, July 4 evening. This is the first time the President is visiting the Vidarbha region of the state.

Officials said that the President will arrive at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday, July 4 in the evening and she will stay at the Raj Bhawan. During her visit, the President will participate in different programs in Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and Wardha districts.

They said that on July 5 (Wednesday) at 10.30 am, President Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Gondwana University at Gadchiroli. After the convocation ceremony, the President will perform 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the new administrative building of the Gondwana University. According to officials, after the programme in Gadchiroli, the President will return to Nagpur. On July 5, at 5 PM, President Murmu will inaugurate the Ramayana Cultural Center of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) at Koradi.

Officials further said that on July 6 (Thursday), the President will attend the convocation ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya in the Wardha district as the chief guest. "After the function, the President will return to Nagpur and then head to the national capital," officials added.

On Monday, July 3, President Droupadi Murmu explained the importance of education to the members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), especially women. During an interaction with PVTG members at Raj Bhavan in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, specifically from Jenu Kuruba and Koraga communities, Murmu also asked them to take advantage of various government initiatives.

