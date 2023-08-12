Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): A seven-months-pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped by her two brothers in Kurkheda village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, police said. The accused have been arrested.

According to police sources, the victim had come to her parents house in Maheri a few days ago for delivery. On August 10, when the woman's parents had gone out for agricultural work, her brothers came to the house. Finding their sister alone, they took turns and raped her. After her parents returned, the woman informed them about the crime committed by her brothers.

The parents immediately filed a complaint at the Kurkheda police station. A case was registered against the brothers and the accused were arrested. The two men were produced before the court and were ordered police custody for two days, police said. Investigations are underway, police added.

After the incident, the health condition of the woman, who was pregnant for seven months, started deteriorating. She was immediately admitted to the nearby government hospital for treatment. The woman is stated to be stable now, doctors said.

On Wednesday, two men were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for gang-raping a pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district a year ago. The victim, her husband and children had reached the railway station to board a train to Nagayalanka village in Krishna district to work as labourers.

The family was sleeping on the platform when the accused came and started to fight with them. They dragged the woman aside and gang-raped her. The woman's husband escaped from there and lodged a police complaint.