PREGNANT TRIBAL WOMAN FROM A VILLAGE IN DHULE CARRIED IN A SLING TO HOSPITAL

Dhule (Maharashtra): A pregnant tribal woman was carried in a blanket by relatives to a hospital as the village from which she hails has been deprived of roads. Lalbai Motiram Pavara, a tribal woman of Thuwanpani village, suffered labour pains. Immediately, her family members and relatives made a 'doli' with bamboo and put the pregnant woman in it, and have taken her to Gurhalpani on foot for 3 kilometres.

The woman was admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Wakwad by ambulance from Gurhalpani. She delivered safely and the condition of the baby and the woman is fine. It may be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of Dhule Zilla Parishad Bhuvaneshwari S visited this area four months ago. At that time, the CEO also had to walk to the village on foot. Therefore, the villagers demanded that the road be laid. However, since then no action has been taken regarding the road and villagers are still waiting for the authorities concerned to respond.

There is a demand to provide road facilities in these remote areas. Around 10 to 12 villages, which fall under Gurhalpani Gram Panchayat, have no roads for travelling. We have been demanding the roads for the past many years, but no one has taken this seriously and as a result, the villagers are facing problems due to lack of transport during health emergencies.