Nagpur: Ex-Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar is in a soup after police registered a case against him for leading a rally without permission soon after his release from the jail on Wednesday.

After getting bail in the Nagpur District Central Co-operative Bank bond (shares) investment scam worth Rs 152 crore, Kedar came out of jail and organised a big rally. Subsequently, the Nagpur police registered a case against Sunil Kedar and his colleagues at the Dhantoli police station.

On December 22, the Nagpur court sentenced Sunil Kedar and five other accused to five years in jail. Kedar was lodged at the jail since December 28. He was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon based on a Nagpur High Court verdict on January 9.

As soon as the supporters of Sunil Kedar came to know that he was going to be released, thousands of them gathered outside the Nagpur Central Jail. The jail authorities issued a notice prohibiting the gathering of crowds outside the Jail. Earlier, Sunil Kedar lost his MLA status. Sunil Kedar's status as an MLA was cancelled after he was sentenced to five years in jail.

According to the Representation of the People Act, if the MLA has been sentenced by the court for more than two years, the membership of the Member of Parliament is revoked. Government bonds (shares) were purchased and the private company which bought the shares went bankrupt.