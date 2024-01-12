Navi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had made a promise to the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj about "Desh Badlega and Desh badega" (the country will change and the country will rise) and has kept it. He also added that despite the bridge being inaugurated in Mumbai, the entire nation has its eyes set on this mega event.

"I am aiming at making two crore women into Lakhpatis (who has Rs 1 Lakh)," the PM said. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive in Mumbai. He also inaugurated the 'Bharat Ratnam' and New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST) 01 at SEEPZ SEZ.

He also dedicated to the nation multiple projects related to rail and drinking water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also

launched 'Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan' in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said it is a matter of pride that the foundation stone of the Atal Setu was laid by and inaugurated by the PM himself. "The travel time between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai will be reduced to a mere 20 minutes," the CM quipped. He also said that the PM is laying foundation stones and inaugurating several other projects including the Dighagaon Railway Station, that will benefit the citizens.

Referring to the 2024 General elections, Shinde said this time beyond 400 is also our responsibility. "Under Prime Minister's leadership, the development is happening at a bullet speed."

He also referred to the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya saying it was the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's dream and if Balasaheb Thackeray had been alive, he would have with an open heart thanked the Prime Minister. The CM also appealed to the capacity crowd to chant Jai Shri Ram and thank the Prime Minister.