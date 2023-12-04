Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg to attend the 'Navy Day-2023' celebrations today, an official said.

PM Modi will reach Sindhudurg at around 4.15 pm and unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort. After which, he will attend the Navy Day celebrations along with chief minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries. He will witness the 'Operational Demonstrations' by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Tarkarli beach.

PM Modi posted his schedule on X and extended his best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel while expressing his gratitude for their service and sacrifice.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident", the Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. This year, the celebrations are aimed at paying homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680), who had constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort.

The legendary Maratha Empire founder's seal inspired the new Naval Ensign that was adopted last year when the Prime Minister commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The Navy Day also offers the people a glimpse into the various facets of the multi-domain operations of the Indian Navy, its contributions towards national security and also instilling maritime consciousness among the masses.

The Defence Ministry said that the event will witness participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft comprising MIG-29K and LCA (Navy) as major attractions along with combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) of the Indian Navy. This is the first time that the Indian Navy is organising a mega event not at any major Naval station.

Built in 1660 by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' with its frontline assets, a Defence Ministry official said. The Sindhudurg Fort is located around 550 km from Mumbai.