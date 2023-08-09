Pune(Maharashtra): The Pune Police on Wednesday said that the city-based Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital has received an email in which an individual by the name of "Mokhim" has threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carrying out nationwide bomb blasts.

A case has been registered in the Alankar police station in this regard. The police officials informed that an unidentified individual gave the threat to blow up PM Modi, by sending a message from abroad through an e-mail. The email mentioned that the sender is an investor in several terrorist organizations and is on a mission to exterminate people of certain religions from the country. The person using Gmail by the name of accused Mokhim has also threatened to kill many people through bomb blasts in many places in the country, a senior police official said.

After receiving the email, the receiver informed the control room of the Pune city police force regarding the threat message. A case has been filed against the sender under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, heightened vigilance has been established across various locations in response to the threat. Alankar Police is conducting further investigation into this matter.

This disconcerting incident mirrors recent events, as a 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to Mantralaya in Mumbai warning of a terror attack at the Maharashtra state secretariat. The accused, Prakash Khemani used his mobile phone to make the call to the landline of Mantralaya around 10 pm on Monday.

