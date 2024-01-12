Mumbai (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will dedicate to the nation - the country's largest sea bridge Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The bridge will be inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis .

The responsibility of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, now known as Atal Setu, was given to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) by the Maharashtra government in 2017. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) then provided an official development loan of about Rs 18,000 crore to facilitate the project's advancement.

Now Mumbai, the megacity and Navi Mumbai will be connected by the 21.8 km Atal Setu, whose foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following its opening, the bridge will rank as the 12th longest sea bridge globally and the longest in the nation. The bridge connects a 5.5-km land segment to the sea at a distance of 16.5 km.

There are three lanes on each side of the six-lane sea connection highway. Starting from South Mumbai's Sewri, the bridge will cross via Thane Creek and conclude at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Goa Highway, and the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport are just a few of the important locations that the bridge will link. Sewri, Shivaji-Nagar, Chirle, and other strategic locations will also have interchanges on the bridge to guarantee effective connection and a smooth traffic flow.

The Atal Setu significantly shortens the trip between Mumbai and Pune and shortens the commute between Mumbai and the newly built Navi Mumbai Airport. With the sea bridge, the two hours it currently takes to get from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai should just take 20 to 30 minutes.

This becomes even more significant in light of the current state of congestion on Mumbai's many public transportation systems and those surrounding it. The bridge's use will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 25,000 million tons per year and save one crore liters of fuel.

The one-way toll for each automobile has been set at Rs 250. The return toll, which comes to Rs 370, will be 1.5 times the original toll. In addition to being the longest land bridge in India, it is also the longest sea bridge. With an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system, the MTHL is the first sea bridge in India that permits cars to travel past toll booths at up to 100 kmph without stopping.