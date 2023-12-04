Ranks in Navy to be renamed on Indian culture, epaulettes to carry symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army: PM Modi

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture and the strength of women would be increased in defence forces. The epaulettes worn by the Naval officers will now have a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army, he said.

Addressing at the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg he said, "Taking pride in our heritage I am glad to announce that the ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed as per the Indian culture. Work is also on to increase women in the defence forces. I would like to congratulate the Navy for appointing the first woman commanding officer of naval ship,"

PM Modi said that he has already got the opportunity to connect the Naval flag with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's heritage and now the epaulettes worn by the Naval officers will carry the symbol of the Maratha ruler's army. "The nation is moving ahead with Shivaji Maharaj's inspiration while leaving behind our mentality of dependence. Now, the new epaulettes will carry Shivaji Maharaj's symbol," he added.

PM Modi said that people have now vowed to move forward by defeating the politics of pessimism. He said that this vow will restore the pride that India deserves. "Ours is not a 1000-year-old history of slavery and defeat but of victory, knowledge, culture and naval expertise," he added.

Extended his greetings to the members of the Navy family, PM Modi said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power of sea and said that he was fortunate to greet from Sindhudurg Fort. This fort was set up by the Maratha ruler in 1660.

"I consider myself to be fortunate to extend greetings of the Navy Day from Sindhudurg Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj knew the importance of the power of the sea and believed that one who can control the sea is the most powerful," he said

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Navy was ignored a decade back as it was believed that the country faces only land-based threats. It was only after PM Modi came to power, that he focused on all the wings of Navy, Army and Air Force, he said. He said that Indian Navy is moving towards indigenisation and recently the first indigenous aircraft carrier was commissioned by PM Modi.