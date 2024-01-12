Nashik: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday Jan 12 where he will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival, sources said. The 27th National Youth Festival marks the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Sources said that PM Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival at the Tapovan Ground in Nashik to showcase the country's youth power on the occasion.

In a statement issued in this regard by the union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that PM Modi will address an estimated one lakh youth participants on the occasion of National Youth Festival. Meanwhile, ahead of the PM's visit to Nashik, Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande has requested the PM to contest from Nashik seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contests the Lok Sabha elections from the Nashik pilgrimage site like Varanasi, it will be a golden age for Maharashtra. This will clear up the stalled works and the journey of Nashik from Mantrabhoomi to Yantrabhoomi will be truly complete,”Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande said while requesting PM Modi to contest from Nashik.