PEPPERFRY CEO AMBARISH MURTHY DIES OF HEART ATTACK IN LEH

Mumbai: Ambareesh Murty (51), co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of popular furniture and home decor e-commerce company 'Pepperfry', passed away due to a heart attack. Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the company, disclosed the news of his death on Twitter. Ambarish Murthy, my friend, colleague and my mentor in many respects, is no more. He died of a heart attack in Leh on Monday night," Ashish tweeted.

Ambarish Murthy loves bike rides and he often travels from Mumbai to Leh by bike. It is reported that Murthy, who went to Leh, died of a heart attack there. In 2012, Murthy founded 'Pepperfry', along with Ashish. This company sells furniture and home decor products online.

Before establishing Pepperfry, Ambarish worked as a country manager for India, the Philippines and Malaysia at eBay. Earlier, he worked in various capacities in companies like Levi Strauss, Britannia and P&L. Murthy, who completed his graduation from Delhi College of Engineering, received his MBA from IIM Kolkata. After hearing the news of his death, many people are tweeting their condolences.

Ambareesh's Instagram post describing his journey to Leh a day before his death has gone viral. "If God created heaven for bikers, the roads would be like this. It is a moor plain in the middle of the Manali-Leh highway. God only gives angels a chance to party in a place like this. He posted a video saying that those angels are bikers."

Of late, many young people are dying of heart attacks. Surprisingly, those who are physically active, are dying because of sudden cardiac arrest. Earlier, heart complications are very rare among young people.